Trial reset for baby sitter charged in toddler's death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The trial of an Ohio baby sitter charged with murder in a 3-year-old girl's death has been reset to later this year.
The Hamilton-Middletown News-Journal reports a judge on Monday rescheduled 36-year-old Lindsay Partin's trial in Hamilton from Oct. 2 to Dec. 10. Partin has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in Hannah Wesche's death.
Emergency crews responded March 8 to Partin's Hanover Township residence for an unconscious child. Authorities say they found Hannah unresponsive with bruises.
Court documents say Partin told dispatchers the girl had fallen recently and "just passed out."
Authorities say Partin assaulted the child, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. She died March 18. Prosecutors allege Partin previously hit the girl for dumping ketchup in the toilet.
A message was left for Partin's attorney.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
