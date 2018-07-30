Allegation clouds Bobby Brown's plan for domestic violence shelter

After two decades heading CBS, Les Moonves could be out as he faces sexual harassment allegations.Full Story >
The 82-year-old revealed his condition on Tuesday, saying he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three and a half years ago.Full Story >
Chris Pratt and his fellow "Guardians of the Galaxy" castmates are coming out in support of ousted director James Gunn 10 days after his firing.Full Story >
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastFull Story >
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesFull Story >
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeFull Story >
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."Full Story >
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandFull Story >
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingFull Story >
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryFull Story >
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedFull Story >
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseFull Story >
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingFull Story >
