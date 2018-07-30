WRAL anchor hospitalized in beach bodysurfing accident

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina morning news anchor is off the air following a bodysurfing accident.
WRAL-TV reports Jeff Hogan was rescued Saturday at Wrightsville Beach and was "pretty banged up."
The NBC affiliate posted a video of the anchor in his hospital bed. Clad in a neck brace and bandages, Hogan thanked viewers for their well wishes and said he hoped to back on the air soon.
The details of the accident and rescue have not been released. A specific timeline for Hogan's return has not been announced.
Hogan joined WRAL in January, after two decades at WBNS in Columbus, Ohio. He took over the anchor desk upon Bill Leslie's retirement at the end of June.
He describes himself as "an avid endurance junkie" in his bio on the station's website.
Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Rumpke driver was hit by a passing motorist and critically hurt Monday morning, a Rumpke spokeswoman said.Full Story >
A Rumpke driver was hit by a passing motorist and critically hurt Monday morning, a Rumpke spokeswoman said.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland will continue listening Monday to a recording of his police confession and he could take the stand in his own defense.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland will continue listening Monday to a recording of his police confession and he could take the stand in his own defense.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >
Millvale residents said they want answers in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man.Full Story >
Millvale residents said they want answers in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman they say "trashed" a park gazebo.Full Story >
Mt. Healthy police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman they say "trashed" a park gazebo.Full Story >