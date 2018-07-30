WRAL anchor hospitalized in beach bodysurfing accident

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina morning news anchor is off the air following a bodysurfing accident.

WRAL-TV reports Jeff Hogan was rescued Saturday at Wrightsville Beach and was "pretty banged up."

The NBC affiliate posted a video of the anchor in his hospital bed. Clad in a neck brace and bandages, Hogan thanked viewers for their well wishes and said he hoped to back on the air soon.

The details of the accident and rescue have not been released. A specific timeline for Hogan's return has not been announced.

Hogan joined WRAL in January, after two decades at WBNS in Columbus, Ohio. He took over the anchor desk upon Bill Leslie's retirement at the end of June.

He describes himself as "an avid endurance junkie" in his bio on the station's website.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

