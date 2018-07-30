US student goes missing while swimming in Mediterranean Sea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky says a student studying abroad went missing while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea.

A statement from the school says 19-year-old TeNiya Elnora Jones of Fort Myers, Florida, was swimming with two other Kentucky students when they got caught in a strong current and were pulled out to sea. Officials said the other students were able to make it back to the shoreline.

A spokesman for Israeli police confirmed that a person was reported missing in the sea on Saturday and a body was found Monday. He said the body has not yet been identified.

The university says Jones was part of a group of students studying the Arabic language. The school is sending a representative to Tel Aviv and is making travel arrangements for Jones' mother and grandfather.

