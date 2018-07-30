Covington police investigate stabbing

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Covington. (File)

Covington police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Monday morning.

Police said a male victim was stabbed around 11:25 a.m. in the area of West 5th Street and Madison.

He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Higgins at 859-292-2272.

