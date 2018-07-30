2018 Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule released

The 2018 Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown scheduled was released Monday afternoon featuring 44 schools playing 22 games from August through October (FOX19 NOW)

Football season is nearly upon us and that means the return of of the Skyline Crosstown Showdown.

The schedule for the gridiron matches was released Monday afternoon, featuring 44 schools playing 22 games over 11 weeks beginning in August, lasting through October.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Indiana/Kentucky Kickoff

Friday, Aug. 17

East Central High School - East Central vs. Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m.

- East Central vs. Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m. Ryle High School - Covington Catholic vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Kickoff:

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Withrow High School - Withrow vs. Woodward, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Princeton High School - Anderson vs. Mt. Healthy, 7 p.m.

- Anderson vs. Mt. Healthy, 7 p.m. Stargel Stadium - Taft vs. Thurgood Marshall, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Beechwood High School - Beechwood vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

- Beechwood vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m. Colerain High School - Colerain vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.

- Colerain vs. La Salle, 7 p.m. Princeton High School - Milford vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

- Milford vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. Sycamore Stadium - Loveland vs. Sycamore, 7 p.m.

- Loveland vs. Sycamore, 7 p.m. Winton Woods High School - Trotwood-Madison vs, Winton Woods, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Otterbein Unversity, Columbus - Phillips, Il vs. Pickerington Central, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Lakota East High School - Kings vs. Lakota East, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Wyoming High School - CHCA vs. Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

West Clermont High School - Turpin vs. West Clermont, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Lakota West High School - Lakota West vs. Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

- Lakota West vs. Oak Hills, 7 p.m. Springboro High School - Centerville vs. Springboro, 7 p.m.

Friday Sept. 28

Mariemont High School - Indian Hill vs. Mariemont, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

Harrison High School - Harrison vs. Little Miami, 7 p.m.

- Harrison vs. Little Miami, 7 p.m. Nippert Stadium - Elder vs. Moeller, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Lebanon Junior High School - Lebanon vs. Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Cooper High School - Conner vs. Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

St. Xavier High School - Louisville St. Xavier vs. St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Since 1998 a total of 224 Showdown games have been played, event coordinators say. They say teams from Greater Catholic League South Divison: Elder, La Salle, Moeller, and St. Xavier, have a combined 64-13 record in the games.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.