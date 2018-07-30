Pharmacist charged with supplying pill mills in 2 states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky pharmacist is accused of making custom pills to supply to two pill mills in West Virginia and one in Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cites court documents that say Karl O'Dell met with the managers of an unnamed pain clinic with locations is Charleston, Raleigh County and Wytheville, Virginia, in late 2013 or early 2014. O'Dell is the owner and operator of Boyd County Pharmacy in Ashland, Kentucky, which was licensed to compound pharmaceuticals.

The criminal complaint says the clinic's patients were having problems getting prescriptions filled, as they weren't written for actual medical purposes. O'Dell agreed to make oxycodone and hydrocodone pills if the physicians wrote prescriptions for amounts not typically available commercially.

O'Dell is charged with federal conspiracy, misrepresenting medications and interstate commerce violations. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

