VIDEO: Officer, looking at phone, hits cyclist

CASS COUNTY, MO (KMBC/CNN) - A police officer in Missouri has been suspended after hitting a cyclist with his patrol car.

The incident happened last week. And the cyclist's camera was rolling at the time.

For William Fasanello, it was a terrifying moment during an evening bike ride.

"I can still feel how much it hurt,” he said. "In the split moment when I realized he was going to collide with me, one of the thoughts going through my head was how painful it was going to be."

Fasanello said he stopped at a stop sign and then pulled forward on his bike to check oncoming traffic.

"I did see the offending officer coming from the south but I didn't think that was going to happen,” he said.

Just before the crash, he said, the officer was on his phone.

"I wasn't texting. I was looking at my phone,” the officer tells Fasanello in his video of the accident. “Either way. I know that was my bad. … I wasn't paying attention."

The officer is suspended with pay while highway patrol investigates, according to Peculiar Police.

"Look at the way the fork and the wheel are twisted compared to the handle bars,” Fasanello said, describing the damage to his bike.

Now he just wants a new bike, and for people to pay attention.

"You can tell them time and time again, but maybe if they actually see somebody injured because of that, maybe something will click inside their heads,” Fasanello said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that distraction contributed to the incident.

