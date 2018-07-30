VIDEO: Officer, looking at phone, hits cyclist

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.Full Story >
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.Full Story >
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.Full Story >
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.Full Story >
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.Full Story >
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.Full Story >
Just before the crash the cyclist said the officer was on his phone, something he admits in video of the encounter.Full Story >
Just before the crash the cyclist said the officer was on his phone, something he admits in video of the encounter.Full Story >
Sodium levels can become dangerously low if your body can't process all the fluids you take in.Full Story >
Sodium levels can become dangerously low if your body can't process all the fluids you take in.Full Story >