Family meets farmer who received donated heart

Sarah Root's heart became available when she was killed hours after her graduation from college by a drunk driver. (Source: Root Family/Griffin family/KETV/CNN)

(KETV/CNN/RNN) – Look at a map of the United States and, if you look closely, you'll find tiny Elba, NE, right in the middle of America’s heartland.

It’s a place where heart has special meaning, especially now.

"You have these two stories, incredible stories,” Michelle Root said. “Tragedy and miracle come together as one."

The heartbreak came for the Root family in January 2016 when their 21-year-old daughter, Sarah, was killed hours after her graduation from college by a drunk driver.

The tragedy turned into a miracle for Dan Griffin, who had been waiting more than a year for a heart transplant.

The Griffin and the Root families gathered over the weekend to celebrate Sarah’s life and Dan’s 64th birthday. The families met at Elba Community Hall, about 150 miles west of Omaha.

"It's such an emotional day there's mixtures of happiness sadness and excitement," Sarah’s mother, Root, said.

"Blessed is the giver. She gave me this heart." said Griffin, who has 13 grandchildren. "In a way, we are celebrating her life. She is living on."

In his own way, Griffin was able to give a gift in return.

One by one Sarah's mother, father and brother were able to listen to her heart, beating inside the chest of the farmer.

"I could feel it inside me that it was bringing back a lot of feelings and memories,” Griffin said. “You could feel it in the air, just like I can, her presence is here.”

A presence that still connects the families more than two years later.

