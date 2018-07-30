Ohio woman killed in single-car crash in North Carolina

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says an Ohio woman has been killed in a traffic accident.
WITN-TV in Washington reports the patrol says 36-year-old Autumn Dale Lee was killed Sunday after the car she was driving hit a guardrail just outside of Williamston.
Lee was the only person in the car. Her hometown wasn't immediately available.
The investigating trooper said Lee was traveling to pick up her daughter from the beach.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man was sentenced to jail time Monday for allowing two dogs to nearly starve to death in March.Full Story >
A man was sentenced to jail time Monday for allowing two dogs to nearly starve to death in March.Full Story >
Police are searching for a woman who they said may be in need of lifesaving medication.
?Full Story >
Police are searching for a woman who they said may be in need of lifesaving medication.
?Full Story >
One man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
One man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland will continue listening Monday to a recording of his police confession and he could take the stand in his own defense.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland will continue listening Monday to a recording of his police confession and he could take the stand in his own defense.Full Story >