Ohio woman killed in single-car crash in North Carolina

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says an Ohio woman has been killed in a traffic accident.

WITN-TV in Washington reports the patrol says 36-year-old Autumn Dale Lee was killed Sunday after the car she was driving hit a guardrail just outside of Williamston.

Lee was the only person in the car. Her hometown wasn't immediately available.

The investigating trooper said Lee was traveling to pick up her daughter from the beach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.