1 killed in head-on crash in Franklin County

One man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 52 just west of SR 1.

Deputies said James Waldron, age 75, of Connersville, was operating a 2009 Kia Rio, westbound on U.S. 52 when his vehicle went left of center, colliding head-on with an eastbound 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up truck being driven by Brian Defossett, age 52, of Brookville.

Waldron was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner.

Defossett was transported to the Mercy Franciscan Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

