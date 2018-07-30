Patrol: Garbage truck operator hit by pickup truck; dies

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a garbage truck operator collecting trash in southwestern Ohio has been hit by a pickup truck and has died.

The patrol says Rumpke Waste & Recycling employee David J. Evans had stopped the garbage truck on a Middletown road while collecting trash Monday and was at the back of the Rumpke truck when he was hit by the pickup around 6:30 a.m. Patrol officials say the 52-year-old Cincinnati man was pinned between the vehicles. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol release says the pickup truck's driver was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Patrol officials say all of the Rumpke truck's safety lights were active at the time of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.

