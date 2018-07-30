Police searching for missing woman in need of medication

Police are searching for a woman who they said may be in need of lifesaving medication.

Nickeisha Holloman, 23, was last seen at Crossroads Center at 3009 Burnet Ave. on July 1.

Police said she is diagnosed with a serious illness and is believed to not have her required medication with her. She was observed getting into an unknown vehicle and is believed to have a possible destination of somewhere in Florida.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212.

