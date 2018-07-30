Ohio inmate transports questioned after escape attempts, acciden - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio inmate transports questioned after escape attempts, accident

Posted by Lacey Crisp, Reporter
Recent escapes and an accident has Cleveland 19 getting answers on prison inmate transports.
In the past week, two inmates in Northeast Ohio absconded while on medical leave, and had to be tracked down by police. 

On Wednesday, Robert Beane walked away from medical furlough in Lorain County. He sparked a statewide AMBER alert after he took off with his 10-month-old son. He was found in Richland County authorities hiding in the woods.

Last Sunday, Joshua Bragg was on medical furlough from the Medina County Sheriff's department. 

He was being transported from one hospital to another when he asked paramedics: "What are you going to do if I try to escape?" They asked him not to, but he took off from the private ambulance.

A judge will grant medical furloughs usually to lower level criminals. 

When inmates are on medical furlough, and when they are on leave they are not supervised by the sheriff's department. 

It's up to the medical experts to decide when the inmate is ready to go back to jail.

Each county has different policies on medical furloughs, most of it depends on what kind of medical services they have at their jail.

Also, a transport van with four inmates crashed, and Cleveland 19 is getting answers to find out who should be watching them.

The accident happened at 1:30 Sunday morning. The inmates were being transported from Cleveland to Warren by a private company.

