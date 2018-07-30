Man sentenced in Butler County emaciated dogs case

A man was sentenced to jail time Monday for allowing two dogs to nearly starve to death in March.

Brian S. Trauthwein, 42, was found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to 85 days in jail. One releases, he will be on supervised probation for two years and may not own or live with any animals.

Trauthwein was taken into custody after the two severely malnourished dogs, a fawn and white boxer named Porsche and a black and white Pit mix named Chloe, were found wandering in the 1000 block of Franklin Street in Hamilton.

After special treatment, the Animal Friends Humane Society announced that Porsche had been adopted.

If you're interested in adopting Chole, contact the Animal Friends Humane Society.

