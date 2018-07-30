Kurt Franck to oversee newspapers in Pittsburgh, Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Block Communications Inc. has promoted Kurt Franck to vice president of newspaper operations. He will oversee the company's papers in Pittsburgh and Toledo.
Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications, announced that Franck will remain based in Toledo while also overseeing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Franck earlier this year took on the role of president and general manager of business operations of The Blade in Toledo.
Franck joined The Blade in 2000 as managing editor and became executive editor in 2009.
He also has worked at the Sun Sentinel in Florida and with United Press International.
