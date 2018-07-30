'They just showed up': Electric scooters invade streets of Cincinnati

City leaders said they are working on a way to create rules and regulations for electric scooters that suddenly popped up late last week.

To ride, just find a scooter throughout OTR and downtown, download the app, plug in your credit card and driver's license information and confirm you're at least 18-years-old. All you have to do is scan the code on the Bird scooter. It's $1 to start and 15 cents a minute after that.

City leaders say they were surprised and shocked when they started seeing people riding the Bird electric scooters all over the place.

"They just showed up," Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman said Monday on the Rob Williams Anytime podcast.

Councilwoman Amy Murray said she's getting calls from people worried about safety.

One rider said it's a fun and efficient way to get around OTR and downtown.

"You don't have to hop in an Uber just to get up 10 blocks or somewhere, this you can just hop right on it takes two seconds you can ride on the sidewalks or in the streets. It's really convenient and it's electric so it's good for the environment," Garrett Zimmerman said.

According to the app, there are four local rules to follow here in Cincinnati. One of those is you must have a valid drivers license. You also can not ride on sidewalks or in public parking structures. And finally, you must have a helmet.

Several cities have banned them, citing safety concerns and a lack of planning by the company.

