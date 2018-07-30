VIDEO: Man steals car with kids still inside - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police in Bridgeport, CT, identified Javon Gaymen as the suspect. (Source: News 12 Connecticut /CNN) Police in Bridgeport, CT, identified Javon Gaymen as the suspect. (Source: News 12 Connecticut /CNN)

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CNN/RNN) - A father is breathing a huge sigh of relief.

He watched in horror as a carjacker drove off in his Nissan Altima with his 5-year-old son still in the back seat.

When the suspect got in the car, a 10-year-old boy jumped out and ran to get his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. The two chased the car down the street.

Thankfully, the 5-year-old had been dropped off about a block away.

Police in Bridgeport, CT, identified Javon Gaymen as the suspect. They said Gaymen hurt himself and was taken to the hospital.

He's being held on $100,000 bond.

