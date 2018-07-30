Vice President Pence says red wave will begin in Ohio

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says a red wave in the midterm elections will start in Ohio where there's a special congressional race in August to fill an open U.S. House seat.
Pence campaigned in Newark on Monday for Republican state senator Troy Balderson. He's trying to retain GOP control of the 12th District that Republicans have held for nearly 35 years.
Pence told supporters he knows conventional wisdom says the first mid-term election for the party in the White House is usually tough.
But Pence says "we all know what President Donald Trump thinks of conventional wisdom."
Trump last week tweeted his support for Balderson.
National Democrats are making a last-minute push for candidate Danny O'Connor in the contest that political observers have moved from Republican-favored to a toss-up.
