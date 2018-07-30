Ohio's back-to-school tax holiday starts Friday; diapers, book bags qualify

This weekend is Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday, during which certain articles of clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials will be exempt from sales and use tax. (Source: Pixabay)

This weekend is Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday, during which certain articles of clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials will be exempt from sales and use tax.

The holiday will run from Friday, Aug. 3 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

Qualifying items of clothing range from diapers to pants, shorts, and skirts. School supplies ranging from book bags to crayons qualify.

Click or tap here for a more complete list of FAQs and qualifying items.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday. Questions can also be directed to 1-800-304-3211.

