Police asking for witnesses after fatal Mt. Auburn shooting

MOUNT AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

Police responded to a fatal shooting Monday evening in Mount Auburn.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vine Street. Streets in the area were closed immediately after the incident.

Police say the victim, who was in his mid-20s, has died.

Authorities are asking for witnesses. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

