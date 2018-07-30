Police make arrest weeks after racist road rage incident

Cincinnati police made an arrest Monday that stemmed from a June road rage incident.

Shawn Mason was charged with ethnic intimidation and menacing.

The victim told police that during the incident, Mason threatened to shoot him and called him a number of things while using the "N-word" and other obscenities. The incident report says Mason told the victim to "get the (expletive) out of the country."

The incident happened on Heekin Avenue.

The victim declined an interview with FOX19 saying they did not want to mess up his case with the suspect.

Mason has since posted bail and was released. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

