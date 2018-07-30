Bob Woodward will release book on Trump this September - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) – Famed journalist Bob Woodward has spent the last eight months writing "Fear: Trump in the White House," his upcoming book on President Donald Trump's first few years in office.

Sources told CNN the book will give readers intimidate details on major Trump administration moments, including the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, and events connected with the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Woodward plans to release the 448-page book on September 11, soon before the midterm elections.

Woodward gained national renown for his investigative work at The Washington Post covering the Watergate scandal. He and fellow Post reporter Carl Bernstein condensed their Watergate reportage into the 1974 book "All the President's Men," which was adapted into a film starring Robert Redford as Woodward.

He's since written extensively on U.S. politics, authoring books on former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Woodward based his latest book on hundreds of hours of taped interviews with first-hand sources familiar with the president, according to CNN.

Trump himself didn't sit down with Woodward for the book, although a 2016 interview Trump gave the journalist inspired the book's title.

"Real power is, I don't even want to use the word, fear," Trump told Woodward in that interview.

Woodward also relied on memos, documents, diaries and notes – including handwritten notes by Trump – for "Fear."

"'Fear' is the most intimate portrait of a sitting president ever published during a president's first years in office," a source told CNN. "It will give readers a front row seat to Trump and his time in the White House."

