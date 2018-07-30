Report: US spy agencies believe North Korea is making new missil - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: US spy agencies believe North Korea is making new missiles

Satellite photos suggest one, maybe two, similar missiles are being built. (Source: Korean Central Television/CNN) Satellite photos suggest one, maybe two, similar missiles are being built. (Source: Korean Central Television/CNN)

(CNN) - U.S. spy agencies believe North Korea is constructing new missiles, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The construction is reportedly taking place at a factory that has already produced an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the American Eastern Seaboard.

Satellite photos suggest one, maybe two, similar missiles are being built.

The move comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump agreed the country would disarm its nuclear arsenal.

Intelligence officials believe North Korea intends to deceive Washington about how many nuclear warheads it has and to only disarm a portion of them.

There have also been recent reports of a secret uranium enrichment facility.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Senate last week denuclearization talks are still on track.

