Man allegedly steals ambulance, leads police on 15-minute car chase

A bizarre chase involving a stolen ambulance occurred in Kansas, authorities said. (Source: KWCH-DT/@zack_markham/Kansas Department of Corrections via CNN)

CHANUTE, KS (KWCH-DT/CNN) – A bizarre chase occurred in Kansas after a man allegedly took off in an ambulance.

For people living in the normally quiet neighborhood where it happened, Saturday night was not typical.

"Yeah, it's unusual. You never see an ambulance outrun other police cars, you know," witness James Fehr said.

But that's exactly what many saw, as a man in a stolen ambulance led police on a chase through town, according to authorities.

The KBI said it started when police were called to a Walmart in Chanute, KS.

Callers there asked for EMS crews to evaluate a man behaving erratically. Authorities said that before long, the man stole the crew's ambulance.

One officer fired multiple shots at the suspect as he left the Walmart in the ambulance, but the man kept driving. Officers then chased the suspect for 15 minutes.

"I just happened to be standing in the kitchen with the garage door open, when I saw one ambulance go by, which is nothing unusual, even with lights and sirens," Fehr said. "When you saw the second, the third, the fourth police car chasing the ambulance, you knew something was wrong."

Officers were eventually able to stop the ambulance and arrest the driver.

Witnesses said they're glad the ordeal didn't end in a worse way.

"I walked down to the corner and they had already had him blocked off, guns drawn, as the ambulance came down the street and then he quickly was on the ground, and a dog at his throat," a witness said. "Our law enforcement did a great job – corralled him and had him confined.

"Yes, it could've been way worse. Way worse! I work at the hospital, and seeing our poor ambulances getting beat up by going around town is kind of hard to see, but they'll get fixed."

None of the officers involved in the chase were injured.

