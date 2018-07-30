Downtown homeless camp sends list of demands to city

Those who have been down to The Banks lately may have noticed dozens of tents housing homeless people on Third Street. (WXIX)

Those who have been down to The Banks lately may have noticed dozens of tents housing homeless people on Third Street.

That group, also known as "The Third Street Colony," is refusing to move and sent a list of demands to City Hall on Monday.

FOX19 spoke to the camp's leader, Desmond Brown, who says he wants a long-term solution.

"You got to understand, a lot of this is institutionalized. We've been closed up for years and we like the freedom of being outside," he said.

Brown says not everyone wants to go to the shelters because there are too many rules and micro-management.

FOX19 spoke with City Council Member Jeff Pastor who was a the camp handing out shelter and domestic violence information to people living on the street. Pastor said walking through the camp reminds him of when he was living on the street.

"We have to remove this camp and send these beautiful souls to a shelter and then from there affordable housing," said Pastor.

In regards to the demand list he said there are better things taxpayer dollars could be spent on than outdoor showers and bathrooms.

"I believe we have enough beds in shelters for these people," said Pastor.

