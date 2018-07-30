County attorney sues state for ending child support contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county attorney has sued the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services for ending its contract with him to collect child support payments.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley filed the lawsuit last Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court.
Bartley says in his lawsuit the state canceling its contract with him to collect child support in Floyd County is unlawful. The suit says it will result in limited or no support for families who need money to feed and clothe their children or require other services for an undetermined period of time.
Bartley's administration of the Floyd County program includes collecting and distributing child support. It serves more than 3,000 people.
Cabinet spokesman Doug Hogan says officials are reviewing the lawsuit but cannot address specifics.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A teen was shot and killed Monday in Mount Auburn, police said.Full Story >
A teen was shot and killed Monday in Mount Auburn, police said.Full Story >
Those who have been down to The Banks lately may have noticed dozens of tents housing homeless people on Third Street.Full Story >
Those who have been down to The Banks lately may have noticed dozens of tents housing homeless people on Third Street.Full Story >
Brand new shoes are coming to some northern Kentucky schools, and they're expected to put a pep in the step of students who may be struggling.Full Story >
Brand new shoes are coming to some northern Kentucky schools, and they're expected to put a pep in the step of students who may be struggling.Full Story >
Cincinnati police made an arrest Monday that stemmed from a June road rage incident.Full Story >
Cincinnati police made an arrest Monday that stemmed from a June road rage incident.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >
It's official: FCC has signed two MLS players to its roster.Full Story >