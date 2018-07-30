Judge awards man nearly $9 million in lawsuit against wife's lover

Video of the fight between Keith King and his wife's lover Francisco Huizar III is an example of how intense the anger became between the men. (Source: Cell phone video/CNN)

DURHAM, NC (WRAL/CNN) - Video of a fight between Keith King and his wife's lover Francisco Huizar III is an example of how intense the anger became between the men.

King married Danielle in 2010. In 2015, he said he discovered flirtatious texts between her and Huizar after they met on a business trip.

"My marriage was murdered. It was destroyed," King said.

After trying to repair the marriage, King learned from a friend about the alienation of affection.

"I was like, 'Wait, are you serious? You can sue the person that destroyed your marriage,'" King wondered. “She said, 'absolutely.'"

In 2017, he sued Huizar. King thinks Huizar thought it was a joke. But it was the real thing, King's attorney Dorothy O’Neill said.

"Most of the cases that people want to bring would never yield this type of result," O’Neill said.

She said you have to prove the third party is responsible for destroying the marriage.

A judge awarded King $8.8 million.

"This was a very classic case that just happened to have all of the factors," O’Neill said.

Huizar's attorney said he will appeal the judgment.

At the end of the day, King said he'll probably never see most of the money.

