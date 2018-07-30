Reds trade outfielder Adam Duvall to Braves, receive 3 players

The Reds have traded one-time All-Star outfielder Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves.

Duvall, who played parts of four seasons with the Reds, goes to Atlanta in exchange for pitcher Lucas Sims, pitcher Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker.

"It's very important to continue to have a focus on the future,” said Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams. “When we looked at next year, we saw Winker and Schebler really emerging as corner outfielders that we think are going to have a lot of success in the Major Leagues."

Tucker will join the Reds on Tuesday in Detroit, while Sims and Walker are expected to report Wednesday and will be assigned to a roster at that time.

Tucker has appeared in 62 games with the Braves this season and comes to the Reds with a .256 batting average, four home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Sims and Wisler both spent the majority of their seasons with Atlanta’s Triple-A team posting a 2.84 ERA and 4.37 ERA, respectively.

Duvall hit 33 home runs in 2016 and earned his first trip to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. He followed that up with a 31 home run campaign in 2017. But Duvall has under-performed at the plate this season with a .205 batting average.

