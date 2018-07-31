Older state fair visitors offered health screenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Older visitors get discounted admission and opportunities for free health screenings and information at the Ohio State Fair.
The Ohio Department of Aging will host its fourth annual "Well Beyond 60" Expo Tuesday on Senior Day.
Expo services include blood pressure screening, falls risk assessment, balance testing, vision screening and more. There are "Walk with a Doc" sessions to give visitors a chance to get doctors' advice and ask questions as they tour the fairgrounds.
Admission for fair visitors 60 and older is $4 for the day. Regular senior admission is $8 for the fair running through Aug. 5 in Columbus.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
