Toddler's feet badly burned at Seattle splash pad, father says

SEATTLE (KCPQ/CNN) – A father, who says his son received second-degree burns while playing at a splash pad, hopes officials will make changes, so this doesn’t happen to any other children.

Father Andrew Sechrist says he heard his 1-year-old son Jackson crying Thursday while playing at the splash pad at Seattle’s Georgetown Playfield.

At first, he thought the little boy fell down, but the father quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

"His feet were white, the skin – they had basically melted," Sechrist said.

Sechrist says Jackson walked across a metal grate just a few feet away from the splash pad.

Based on testing the grate’s temperature the next day around the same time of day as the incident, the metal may have reached a temperature of 130 degrees.

"I can't keep it [my hand] here for more than half a second, and my 1-and-a-half-year-old son walked all the way across," Sechrist said.

The father says Jackson had to go to two different hospitals.

"I've been through hell the last 24 hours. It's hard to see him go through that," Sechrist said. "The nurses were looking at his feet, and they were going, 'Oh, my God.'"

The little boy spent the night at the hospital and must wear bandages that go up to the bottoms of his knees for the next 10 to 15 days.

"If I could switch places with him, I would in a heartbeat," Sechrist said.

The father says his biggest concern is that any children playing at the splash pad are only feet away from the grate, so he hopes the story of what happens to his son will bring a change.

"Hopefully, someone from the city of Seattle knows that it happened, and they can fix it," Sechrist said.

City officials say they don’t have any warning signs posted about the grates and have no plans to make any changes to the park at this point.

