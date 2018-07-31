Kentucky child pornography suspect arrested in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a man charged in a child pornography investigation in Kentucky has been arrested in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 23-year-old Bradley Richmond has been arrested in Bedford County in Middle Tennessee.
TBI says Richmond was charged in an online, undercover, child pornography case, and he had been issued warrants out of Kentucky.
The TBI says Richmond, of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, was booked into Bedford County Jail on Thursday. He is expected to be extradited to Kentucky.
The Associated Press could not determine if Richmond had a lawyer Monday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
