Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.Full Story >
Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.Full Story >
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.Full Story >
Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedFull Story >
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedFull Story >
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseFull Story >
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseFull Story >
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingFull Story >
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingFull Story >
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyFull Story >
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyFull Story >
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsFull Story >
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsFull Story >
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingFull Story >
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingFull Story >
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesFull Story >
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesFull Story >
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayFull Story >
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayFull Story >
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinFull Story >
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinFull Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.Full Story >