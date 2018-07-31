Officer fatally shoots armed CO homeowner who killed intruder

Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home. (Source: KDVR/KMGH/CNN)

AURORA, CO (KDVR/KMGH/CNN) – A Colorado police officer is on leave after fatally shooting an armed man in his own home, a man who is believed to have killed an intruder minutes earlier.

Police say they arrived at the Aurora, CO, home around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on reports that a man had broken inside.

"Officers arrived to a very chaotic and violent scene," wrote Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz in a news release.

When the officers encountered an armed man, one of them shot him.

The man, later determined to be the homeowner, was transported to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.

When police went inside the home, they found the intruder dead on the bathroom floor. Officers say the armed resident fatally shot him.

Authorities also found an injured juvenile, who was taken to the hospital for “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.” The child’s injuries were caused by the intruder, according to Metz.

The officer who shot the resident of the home has been placed on standard paid leave.

"Just devastating. He was our neighbor. My dad knows him. He’s very friendly. Every time we've seen him, he'd wave," the resident’s neighbor said.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," said Metz in a statement. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."

The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit, the Denver Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

