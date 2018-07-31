Ohio's first large-scale marijuana grow site can start planting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio's first large-scale marijuana grow site can start planting

(Source: Buckeye Relief) (Source: Buckeye Relief)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State regulators have given the green light to a northeast Ohio medical marijuana cultivator so that it can start planting its crop.

Ohio's Department of Commerce says Buckeye Relief is the first large-scale grower to pass inspection and receive its operation certificate.

The company will begin planting immediately at its cultivation facility in Eastlake, just outside Cleveland.

The state says Buckeye Relief plans to have its finished product ready by the end of the year.

Ohio's delays in selecting processors and allowing cultivators to grow plants have pushed the availability of medical marijuana further past the state Legislature's Sept. 8 deadline.

Two other smaller sites already have been issued certificates of operation to grow plants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

    New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:01:39 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:01:39 GMT
    The mother of 32-year-old Marine veteran Kevin Quinn says the man was "proud to be a dad," and his daughter will be his legacy. (Source: Family photos/WBZ/CNN)The mother of 32-year-old Marine veteran Kevin Quinn says the man was "proud to be a dad," and his daughter will be his legacy. (Source: Family photos/WBZ/CNN)

    A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.

    Full Story >

    A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.

    Full Story >

  • Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

    Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 10:45:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    Full Story >

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    Full Story >

  • ICE, Border Patrol at Senate hearing on family separations

    ICE, Border Patrol at Senate hearing on family separations

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:19:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-07-31 10:42:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judicia...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judicia...

    A hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the topic may have a wider on reports of sexual and other abuse of immigrants at government detention facilities.

    Full Story >

    A hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the topic may have a wider on reports of sexual and other abuse of immigrants at government detention facilities.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly