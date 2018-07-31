Man shot in car in Silverton

A man is expected to recover after he was shot in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a trouble call in the 6800 block of Plainfield Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, county dispatchers said.

In the meantime, the shooting victim drove himself to a sheriff's substation nearby in Silverton on Montgomery Road, dispatchers said. Initial reports state he was shot in the shoulder as he sat in his vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance from there to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

