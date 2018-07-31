Steady rain already slowing morning commute - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Steady rain already slowing morning commute

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Steady rain is soaking the morning commute on NB I-71/75 Tuesday. (Photo: www.ohgo.com) Steady rain is soaking the morning commute on NB I-71/75 Tuesday. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out on your morning commute Tuesday.

Heavy rain is falling and that's already slowed the drive in parts of the Tri-State.

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer blocked all but one lane on northbound Interstate 71/75 along the Cut-in-the-Hill for about 45 minutes earlier this morning.

All lanes are clear now, but the semi remains wrecked on the right side of the highway between 12th Street and Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning commute until noon.

Steadier pockets of rain could give us standing water concerns on roads.

Lightning also is pushing in, and hail could develop.

It will fall off and on through this afternoon and evening before tapering.

Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s as a result.

