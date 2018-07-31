Steady rain already slowing morning commute

Steady rain is soaking the morning commute on NB I-71/75 Tuesday. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out on your morning commute Tuesday.

Heavy rain is falling and that's already slowed the drive in parts of the Tri-State.

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer blocked all but one lane on northbound Interstate 71/75 along the Cut-in-the-Hill for about 45 minutes earlier this morning.

All lanes are clear now, but the semi remains wrecked on the right side of the highway between 12th Street and Kyles Lane, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning commute until noon.

Steadier pockets of rain could give us standing water concerns on roads.

Lightning also is pushing in, and hail could develop.

It will fall off and on through this afternoon and evening before tapering.

Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s as a result.

Accident Northbound 71/75 at Cut in the Hill. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/DJEQTT4q6D — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) July 31, 2018

HEAVY RAIN this morning for all of us, RIGHT NOW lightning and thunder focused SE of Cincinnati. This pocket moving into Brooksville, Maysville, and back into Ohio over the next 35 min. pic.twitter.com/2iDxott0k9 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) July 31, 2018

