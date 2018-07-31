Steady rain already slowing morning commute

The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
A man is expected to recover after he was shot in the shoulder while sitting in his car in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A man is expected to recover after he was shot in the shoulder while sitting in his car in Silverton overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out on your morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out on your morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.Full Story >
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.Full Story >