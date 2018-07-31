'Stuff the Bus' at NKY Chik-fil-a restaurants Tuesday

With many families unable to afford basic back to school supplies, Chick-fil-a is hosting a friendly competition in northern Kentucky Tuesday.

The fast food restaurant chain is encouraging the community to donate supplies and help their neighbors in need.

Northern Kentucky franchises are accepting donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors will want to make sure to designate their favorite school districts so it receives credit for their generosity.

Chick-fil-a will give the winning school district a $1,000 prize.

Donors also will receive a free chicken sandwich for every three items donated.

Last year, more than 5,800 people contributed more than 17,000 supplies, according to Chik-fil-a.

Items to donate include packs of:

Pencils

Markers

Glue sticks

Notebooks

New socks for children

It's #StuffTheBus Day in NKY at your area @ChickfilA restaurants! Get a free chicken sandwich with a donation of three back-to-School items to help families in need. What's needed on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/UmTBUPhpLj — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) July 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.