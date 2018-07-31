New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

The mother of 32-year-old Marine veteran Kevin Quinn says the man was "proud to be a dad," and his daughter will be his legacy. (Source: Family photos/WBZ/CNN)

MASHPEE, MA (WBZ/CNN) – A Marine veteran was due to bring home his newborn daughter the day he died in a head-on car crash after visiting the girl and her mother in the hospital.

Even after the arrival of a healthy granddaughter, the parents of 32-year-old Kevin Quinn face untold grief as they must now prepare to bury their son.

"He was a very loving son, awesome husband, and he was so proud to be a dad. That truly will be his legacy: his daughter,” said Janet Quinn, Kevin Quinn’s mother.

Through tears, the parents proudly remembered the man they raised, a Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan, as they erected a wooden cross covered in messages of love on the site where he died.

"He loved everybody. He helped everybody. His heart was bigger than him. He's got Marine friends calling from all over the world,” said John Quinn, Kevin Quinn’s father.

The new father had just left the hospital early Sunday morning where he was visiting his wife, Kara Quinn, and days-old daughter, Logan Audrey Quinn.

Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Mickey Rivera crossed the center line and ran into Kevin Quinn’s SUV head on.

Rivera died instantly, while Kevin Quinn was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and later died.

A third victim, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette, was in the car with Rivera. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I immediately felt like someone hit me in the chest with a sledgehammer. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t fathom it. I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” said Rob Dinan, a friend of Kevin Quinn.

Kevin Quinn was supposed to return to the hospital later that morning to bring his wife and daughter home.

A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $210,000 in two days.

Police say minutes before the crash, an officer alerted a dispatcher he was pursuing a car, believed to be the one driven by Rivera, with two occupants that was driving erratically and speeding.

The officer was attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rivera was out on bail and has a long criminal record, including armed assault, attempted armed robbery, witness intimidation and misleading police.

