New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.Full Story >
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.Full Story >
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.Full Story >
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.Full Story >
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.Full Story >