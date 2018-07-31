Slaying suspect claims he killed 7

Investigators are looking into Danueal Drayton's claims of six additional murders. (Source: NYPD/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A slaying suspect dropped a bombshell on investigators.

Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing Samantha Stewart in New York earlier this month before fleeing that state. He later claimed that he killed six other people.

Drayton pleaded not guilty on Monday to attempted murder of a North Hollywood woman. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.

In New York, Drayton was charged with Stewart’s murder, in addition to the rape of a 23-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

Investigators said that before he was arrested by a joint New York-New Jersey police task force on July 23, he was holding a 28-year-old woman captive after trying to kill her and faces charges in that case, including attempted murder and rape.

Police said he met his victim on an online dating service.

Also, the New York Daily News reported that Drayton has confessed to detectives, saying he's committed two murders in Connecticut, one in the Bronx, one in Suffolk County, one in either Queens or Nassau County, all in New York, and possibly one in California.

He also allegedly told them, "My body did this, not my mind. I didn't want to do this. My body made me do this."

There's no comment on any of this from detectives in New York or the LAPD.

Investigators are looking into Drayton's claims of six additional murders, but so far, there is no evidence to support them.

It took a court order to get him out of his cell.

It's unknown just how much of a struggle he put up, but he missed the first bus in the early morning and had to be taken to Van Nuys court from downtown Los Angeles in a van.

The sheriff's department said they had no comment when asked how much force, if any, was used to get Drayton out of his cell.

His court-appointed attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him, and all the while, a sheriff's deputy was videotaping his every move inside the holding cell - videotape that they won't release.

Drayton was in the courtroom, hiding in the corner. He laid on the floor and was moaning something incoherently. At one point, he clearly said, "Get me a doctor."

The court had given permission to television cameras to record Drayton during this arraignment, but the bailant in the court did not give an OK for the cameras to be set up in time until it was too late.

