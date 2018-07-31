Mother admits to fracturing 7-month-old baby's skull: court docs

A mother is set to face a judge Tuesday after she admitted to hitting and severely injuring a 7-week-old baby, court records show.

Helen Mullen is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and child endangering. She was booked into the jail at 7:19 p.m. Monday, jail officials said.

According to a sworn affidavit, Mullen told investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office during a taped interview she "struck the child twice in the face and acknowledged that she was responsible for the fracture to the child's skull and healing rib fractures."

The alleged offense occurred Sunday at an apartment in the 12000 block of Sycamore Terrace Drive.

Authorities learned of the injuries during an exam at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, court records show.

In addition to the fractured skull and healing fractured ribs, the baby also was found with bruises to the left cheek, forehead and bridge of nose, according to the affidavit.

The infant also had an abrasion to the soft palate.

