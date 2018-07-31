Portable meth lab found behind abandoned Burger King

An acidic powder found in a backpack gave an officer a skin burn. No arrests were made in connection to the lab. (Source:AP Photo/Nick Ut)

SAN MARCOS, TX (RNN) – Hazmat crews dismantled a portable meth lab set up at an abandoned Burger King, city officials said.

San Marcos police responded around 2 p.m. Sunday, when they found a "backpack in a transient camp behind the abandoned building."

Police found a number of containers inside the backpack, one of which contained an acidic powder that gave an officer a skin burn.

Detectives arrived on scene and recognized the items were part of a "clandestined methamphetamine laboratory".

City fire marshal and the county narcotics unit were also called to dismantle the laboratory.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified anyone in connection to the lab.

San Marcos is 30 miles south of Austin.

