Police; 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in parking lot

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been found fatally shot in a parking lot in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati police said in a statement that they found Surrell Gaines's body around 5 p.m. Monday. The parking lot is among a row of homes in the city's Mount Auburn neighborhood.
Police say they found the teen while responding to reports of a shooting in the area. Authorities say the boy had been shot in the upper body.
The investigation by the police department's homicide unit is continuing.
Police did not release information about any suspects. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
