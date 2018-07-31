Public housing smoking ban in effect nationwide

HUD said its rule will save $153 million in preventable fires and repairs. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - A nationwide smoking ban is now in effect for all public housing developments across the U.S.

Beginning Tuesday, smoking in and around the more than 900,000 public housing units is now prohibited.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officially banned smoking on Feb. 3, 2017 and provided an 18-month implementation period for all public housing authorities.

The rule prohibits the use of all cigarettes, cigars and pipes in all units, common areas, administrative offices and outdoor areas within 25 feet of the facility.

HUD said its smoke-free rule would reduce damage and maintenance costs associated with smoking, saving the agency an estimated $153 million in repairs and preventable fires.

Smoking kills an estimated 480,000 people a year and is the lead cause for fire-related deaths in multifamily buildings, HUD said a release.

Approximately 2 million people live in public housing including more than 500,000 elderly residents and 760,000 children.

