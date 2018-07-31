Public housing smoking ban in effect nationwide

As Trump and Putin weigh another face-to-face meeting, lawmakers in both parties - particularly in the Senate - appear motivated to act.Full Story >
As Trump and Putin weigh another face-to-face meeting, lawmakers in both parties - particularly in the Senate - appear motivated to act.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.Full Story >