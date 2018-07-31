Kentucky offers largest school system way to avoid takeover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's interim education commissioner says he's offered the state's largest school district a settlement to avoid a takeover, but has yet to receive a response.

Wayne Lewis told the Courier Journal on Monday he gave Jefferson County Public Schools a proposal July 16, and met with Superintendent Marty Polio and school board Chair Diane Porter a few days later. He says the proposal would give the state "enhanced oversight," like veto authority, without taking full management away.

Lewis had announced the state takeover April 30, citing low-performing schools, achievement gaps and abuse. The district's board voted unanimously in May to appeal to the state Board of Education in September.

With a deadline of Aug. 1 to respond to Lewis' proposal, district spokeswoman Allison Martin says it remains under review.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.