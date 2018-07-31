Jail inmates moved after riot damages cell

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a riot at a central Kentucky jail led to several inmates being moved to another facility.
A statement from Kentucky State Police said that about 30 inmates were involved in the disturbance early Tuesday at the Taylor County Detention Center. The statement said police helped jailers get control of the situation quickly and no injuries were reported.
Police say several inmates in one cell covered cameras, detached a steel bedframe from the floor and began destroying items and trying to breach the door. Officials said there was significant damage to the cell and several inmates were moved to the nearby Marion County Detention Center.
