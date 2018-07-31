West Chester worker dies after falling 80 feet

OSHA is investigating after a worker at Hanson Pipe Products fell 80 feet and died (Raycom Media/file)

A man died while working at a West Chester company Tuesday.

West Chester Spokesperson Barb Wilson says the man was working at Hanson Pipe Products on East Crescentville Road.

The man fell 80 feet while dismantling a tower at the pipe products company, Wilson said.

OSHA is on the scene now and will be conducting an investigation.

