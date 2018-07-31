Man found naked in McDonald's women's restroom, doing jumping jacks

Brody Tyler Young is charged with trespassing, public intoxication and public indecency, according to court records. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (RNN) - A Nashville man was arrested after he was found naked inside a McDonald's restroom and then a day later sniffing paint fumes at a hardware store.

Brody Tyler Young is charged with possession of vapors, trespassing and public indecency.

Officers responded to a McDonald’s restaurant on July 23 where they found a naked Young locked inside a stall in the women’s restroom, according to an incident report.

Young had reportedly been there all day. The officer said Young smelled of fumes.

"Mr. Young was erratic and doing jumping jacks and hitting the wall," the officer wrote.

Young had been told to stay away from the business.

Officers found Young again the following day behind the counter of a customer service desk of a Lowes store. Young had gone to the paint section and was spraying paint into a Gatorade bottle and "huffing the paint," according to an affidavit.

Both Young and the Gatorade bottle smelled of spray paint, an officer said.

