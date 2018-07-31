Wayfair to open retail outlet store in Florence - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Wayfair to open retail outlet store in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Wayfair, an online company that sells home goods, is opening a retail outlet store in Florence this fall.

The store will be located at 5101 Renegade Way.

"We look forward to sharing additional information as the grand opening nears," the city posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

A grand opening date has not yet been set.

