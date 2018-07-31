The National Guard is on the Mexico border, but what are they doing?

Members of the National Guard aren’t allowed to carry guns on their current mission on the border. (Source: CNN)

NOGALES, AZ (CNN/RNN) – Until at least this fall, the National Guard is assisting federal agents on the U.S. border.

If you were expecting to see military trucks and troops there, you’d be disappointed, because they’re not.

The members of the Guard aren’t even allowed to carry guns on their current mission.

"None of our soldiers or airmen, currently on Operation Guardian Support, are armed," said Sgt. Adrian Borunda with the Arizona National Guard. “These are positions that are back off the border."

So, what are they doing?

They’re in a support role, according to Borunda.

The jobs can range from using a welding torch to cleaning Border Patrol stables.

It’s not quite what President Donald Trump seemed to have in mind when he talked about America’s military might being deployed.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we're going to be guarding our border with the military," the president said ahead of the operation.

Because National Guard members are doing the support work for Border Patrol and Customs agents, they are now free to focus on the border.

And it’s working.

The National Guard has facilitated more than 1,200 arrests and the seizure of more than 1,300 pounds of marijuana along the Arizona border, according to the Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Stephanie Dixon appreciates the help.

"People might have thought they'd be patrolling right along this fence line here. They'd have a rifle slung over their shoulder and they would be riding along with you. That's not happening. That's not the way it was meant to happen," she said.

"They are helping out the overall mission. And they're putting more of us out here on the border to secure the border."

The federal government is funding the National Guard presence on the border through September.

After that, it's unclear if they'll stay.

